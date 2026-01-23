Left Menu

South Korea Cracks Down on International Scam Network

South Korea has repatriated 73 suspects from Cambodia alleged to be involved in defrauding over 800 South Koreans of $33 million. This operation marks the largest group return amid ongoing efforts to tackle transnational scams. A couple among the suspects used deepfake technology to deceive victims.

Updated: 23-01-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 09:07 IST
South Korea Cracks Down on International Scam Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea has taken decisive action against international cybercrime, bringing home 73 individuals accused of operating online scams in Cambodia that defrauded more than 800 South Koreans of approximately $33 million, officials announced. The suspects were flown into Incheon International Airport and were swiftly taken into custody for questioning.

Video footage aired on South Korean channels captured the scene as the accused, dressed casually in shorts and sandals, were escorted by law enforcement upon disembarkation. At a press briefing held at the airport, a police spokesperson conveyed a stern message: 'Criminals will face justice regardless of where they operate.'

These repatriations result from a collaborative investigation between South Korean and Cambodian authorities, which uncovered seven scam centers. This crackdown includes cases involving deepfake technology and plastic surgery by some suspects to obscure their identities, as disclosed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

