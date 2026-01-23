South Korea Cracks Down on International Scam Network

South Korea has taken decisive action against international cybercrime, bringing home 73 individuals accused of operating online scams in Cambodia that defrauded more than 800 South Koreans of approximately $33 million, officials announced. The suspects were flown into Incheon International Airport and were swiftly taken into custody for questioning.

Video footage aired on South Korean channels captured the scene as the accused, dressed casually in shorts and sandals, were escorted by law enforcement upon disembarkation. At a press briefing held at the airport, a police spokesperson conveyed a stern message: 'Criminals will face justice regardless of where they operate.'

These repatriations result from a collaborative investigation between South Korean and Cambodian authorities, which uncovered seven scam centers. This crackdown includes cases involving deepfake technology and plastic surgery by some suspects to obscure their identities, as disclosed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)