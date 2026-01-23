Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

Shimla witnessed its first snowfall after a prolonged three-month dry spell, marking a significant change in weather patterns on Friday.

Tourist hotspot Manali and other elevated areas in Himachal Pradesh are also experiencing snowfall. The local meteorological center has predicted further heavy snowfall and rainstorms.

The Shimla administration issued a strict advisory, urging residents and visitors to refrain from driving until conditions stabilize, especially given the roadblocks caused by snow in higher regions like Chopal.