Left Menu

Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

Shimla experiences its first snowfall after three months, with heavy snow and rain forecasted. Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, like Manali, are also affected. Authorities advise against driving until conditions improve, particularly as roads in areas such as Chopal are blocked by snowfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 09:00 IST
Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla witnessed its first snowfall after a prolonged three-month dry spell, marking a significant change in weather patterns on Friday.

Tourist hotspot Manali and other elevated areas in Himachal Pradesh are also experiencing snowfall. The local meteorological center has predicted further heavy snowfall and rainstorms.

The Shimla administration issued a strict advisory, urging residents and visitors to refrain from driving until conditions stabilize, especially given the roadblocks caused by snow in higher regions like Chopal.

TRENDING

1
Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

 India
2
Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

 Global
3
The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

 Australia
4
South Korea Cracks Down on International Scam Network

South Korea Cracks Down on International Scam Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026