Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell
Shimla experiences its first snowfall after three months, with heavy snow and rain forecasted. Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, like Manali, are also affected. Authorities advise against driving until conditions improve, particularly as roads in areas such as Chopal are blocked by snowfall.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 09:00 IST
Shimla witnessed its first snowfall after a prolonged three-month dry spell, marking a significant change in weather patterns on Friday.
Tourist hotspot Manali and other elevated areas in Himachal Pradesh are also experiencing snowfall. The local meteorological center has predicted further heavy snowfall and rainstorms.
The Shimla administration issued a strict advisory, urging residents and visitors to refrain from driving until conditions stabilize, especially given the roadblocks caused by snow in higher regions like Chopal.
