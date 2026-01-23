Left Menu

BJD Gives BJP the Heat in Odisha Over Unfulfilled Promises

The BJD is planning a state-wide agitation against the BJP government in Odisha, accusing it of betraying voters post-elections. This decision followed a Political Affairs Committee meeting led by Naveen Patnaik. The campaign aims to highlight several issues, including farmer betrayal and unfulfilled promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-01-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 08:58 IST
BJD Gives BJP the Heat in Odisha Over Unfulfilled Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJD has announced plans for a state-wide agitation targeting the BJP government in Odisha, accusing it of betraying the electorate after securing votes.

This strategic decision emerged from a Political Affairs Committee meeting, led by BJD President and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, held on Thursday. The meeting saw attendance from several key party figures, including political advisor Santrapta Mishra and senior vice president Debi Prasad Mishra.

Key issues discussed included the betrayal of farmers, minority community attacks, law and order issues, and the high-profile Mahanadi water dispute. The BJD plans to hold protests at multiple levels—panchayat, urban wards, and districts, with the launch date to be announced shortly.

TRENDING

1
Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

 India
2
Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

 Global
3
The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

 Australia
4
South Korea Cracks Down on International Scam Network

South Korea Cracks Down on International Scam Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026