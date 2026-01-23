BJD Gives BJP the Heat in Odisha Over Unfulfilled Promises

The BJD has announced plans for a state-wide agitation targeting the BJP government in Odisha, accusing it of betraying the electorate after securing votes.

This strategic decision emerged from a Political Affairs Committee meeting, led by BJD President and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, held on Thursday. The meeting saw attendance from several key party figures, including political advisor Santrapta Mishra and senior vice president Debi Prasad Mishra.

Key issues discussed included the betrayal of farmers, minority community attacks, law and order issues, and the high-profile Mahanadi water dispute. The BJD plans to hold protests at multiple levels—panchayat, urban wards, and districts, with the launch date to be announced shortly.