To Lam's Dual Leadership: Reforming Vietnam's Political Landscape

To Lam, reappointed as Vietnam's Communist Party chief, is a reformist known for bolstering private conglomerates and enhancing police powers. His leadership has impressed foreign investors but also raised concerns over financial risks and infrastructure. Lam's foreign policy seeks balance amid geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 23-01-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:07 IST
To Lam, recently reappointed as Vietnam's top Communist Party official, is recognized as a dynamic reformer pushing for the expansion of private conglomerates while amplifying police powers. His first tenure was characterized by ambitious reforms, boosting Vietnam's market appeal to foreign investors, although it also sparked criticisms.

With a background in security and intelligence, Lam has been a pivotal figure in Vietnamese politics, prioritizing growth and maintaining diplomatic ties with major powers despite challenges like U.S. tariffs. His leadership style, less rigid than his predecessor Trong, continues targeting anti-corruption, despite criticism.

As a strategic leader, Lam's influence has expanded the nation's security apparatus significantly. He has also pursued cultural projects like Hanoi's new opera house. His foreign policy aims to maintain Vietnam's multi-alignment stance, though geopolitical crises could pose risks to this approach.

