Creative Convergence: Reimagining the Future of the Creative Economy
A two-day event, 'Creative Convergence,' will convene cultural leaders from India and the UK at the British Council. The focus will be on sustainable fashion, film, music, and arts, aiming to enhance the India-UK creative partnership and reimagine the creative economy's future in a sustainable manner.
- Country:
- India
A significant cultural event, 'Creative Convergence,' will bring together leading figures from India and the UK to discuss and plan the advancement of the creative economy. Hosted at the British Council, this two-day meeting anticipates fostering a dialogue that spans sustainable fashion, film, music, design, visual arts, and performing arts.
The initiative is part of the India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation, aiming to 'reimagine the future of the creative economy.' Envisioned speakers include UNESCO India director Tim Curtis, Ministry of Culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal, and British Council's global arts director Ruth Mackenzie, who will explore strengthening bilateral cultural collaboration.
Alison Barrett, British Council's country director for India, highlights the event's role in promoting sustainable growth for creative enterprises. Focused discussions will center on innovative partnerships, policy alignment, and market-led collaborations, essential for the sector's future development and sustainability.
