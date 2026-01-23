Yuan's Surge: A New Era for China's Economy
China's yuan reached a near 32-month high against the U.S. dollar after the central bank set a strong guidance rate. This move signals a possible shift in the authorities' stance on foreign exchange, suggesting a readiness to accommodate more yuan appreciation amid resilient exports and seasonal demand.
China's yuan inched closer to significant highs against the U.S. dollar after the People's Bank of China adjusted its guidance rate beyond the crucial 7-per-dollar mark. This remarkable shift marks the first instance since early 2023, indicating potential changes in China's foreign exchange strategy.
Traders closely observed these developments, interpreting the central bank's actions as support for yuan appreciation amid the weaker dollar. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint at a stronger 6.9929 per dollar, allowing for considerable fluctuation within the 2% daily trading band.
Market experts, like Khoon Goh of ANZ, view the central bank's move as a clear sign of comfort with currency gains. Meanwhile, analysts attribute this strength to seasonal yuan demand and robust export performance, increasing foreign currency inflows, and anticipate testing the exchange rate's resilience beyond peak conversion periods.
