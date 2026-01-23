Left Menu

To Lam Re-elected: Steering Vietnam's Future in the Global Arena

To Lam has been re-elected as the general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, signifying a potential increase in power similar to China's Xi Jinping. The recent National Party Congress highlighted Vietnam's ambition to become a high-income economy by 2045, setting an annual GDP growth target of 10% from 2026 to 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's political landscape saw a significant milestone as To Lam was re-elected as the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party during the National Party Congress. The event underscored the nation's political and economic strategy for the coming decade.

The congress, a defining moment in Vietnam's political calendar, did not clarify if To Lam would also assume the presidency, a dual role that would mirror the authority wielded by China's leader, Xi Jinping. Such a move would make him the most powerful Vietnamese leader in recent history.

Against a backdrop of ambitious economic goals, the congress set a towering target for Vietnam: to transform into a high-income economy by 2045, achieving an average annual GDP growth rate of 10% or more from 2026 to 2030. Nearly 1,600 delegates convened to refine the nation's political and economic trajectory, with 19 members elected to the Politburo, the apex of Vietnam's leadership hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

