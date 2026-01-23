To Lam Re-elected: Steering Vietnam's Future in the Global Arena

Vietnam's political landscape saw a significant milestone as To Lam was re-elected as the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party during the National Party Congress. The event underscored the nation's political and economic strategy for the coming decade.

The congress, a defining moment in Vietnam's political calendar, did not clarify if To Lam would also assume the presidency, a dual role that would mirror the authority wielded by China's leader, Xi Jinping. Such a move would make him the most powerful Vietnamese leader in recent history.

Against a backdrop of ambitious economic goals, the congress set a towering target for Vietnam: to transform into a high-income economy by 2045, achieving an average annual GDP growth rate of 10% or more from 2026 to 2030. Nearly 1,600 delegates convened to refine the nation's political and economic trajectory, with 19 members elected to the Politburo, the apex of Vietnam's leadership hierarchy.

