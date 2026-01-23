Left Menu

Youth Sentiment Reshapes Nepal's Political Landscape as Bhattarai Steps Aside

Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai withdrew from Nepal's general elections, honoring youth sentiments. He emphasized his role as a political guardian beyond party lines. The elections, prompted by the former PM's resignation amid protests, see former PMs contesting. The Election Commission monitors online information to prevent election interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:55 IST
Youth Sentiment Reshapes Nepal's Political Landscape as Bhattarai Steps Aside
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In an unexpected development, former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai announced his withdrawal from Nepal's upcoming general elections. The decision comes as he aims to respect the sentiments of the country's younger demographic.

Bhattarai, who initially registered his nomination for the House of Representatives from Gorkha-2 constituency, revealed his decision through a video message on social media. Emphasizing the importance of the youth's perspective, he pledged to act as a guardian in national politics without aligning strictly with any political party.

The scheduled elections on March 5 follow former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation in the wake of violent protests by young citizens campaigning against governmental issues like corruption and restrictions on social media. In response, the Election Commission is vigorously monitoring digital platforms to curb misinformation and maintain electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies

 India
2
India Cements Ltd: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Surge

India Cements Ltd: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Surge

 India
3
Europe Stands Firm: Navigating Transatlantic Tensions

Europe Stands Firm: Navigating Transatlantic Tensions

 Global
4
India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026