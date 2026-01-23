Youth Sentiment Reshapes Nepal's Political Landscape as Bhattarai Steps Aside
Former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai withdrew from Nepal's general elections, honoring youth sentiments. He emphasized his role as a political guardian beyond party lines. The elections, prompted by the former PM's resignation amid protests, see former PMs contesting. The Election Commission monitors online information to prevent election interference.
In an unexpected development, former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai announced his withdrawal from Nepal's upcoming general elections. The decision comes as he aims to respect the sentiments of the country's younger demographic.
Bhattarai, who initially registered his nomination for the House of Representatives from Gorkha-2 constituency, revealed his decision through a video message on social media. Emphasizing the importance of the youth's perspective, he pledged to act as a guardian in national politics without aligning strictly with any political party.
The scheduled elections on March 5 follow former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation in the wake of violent protests by young citizens campaigning against governmental issues like corruption and restrictions on social media. In response, the Election Commission is vigorously monitoring digital platforms to curb misinformation and maintain electoral integrity.
