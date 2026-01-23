Congress Suspends Leader Amidst Allegations
The Karnataka Congress has suspended Rajeev Gowda after accusations of verbal abuse and threats toward Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner. An FIR was filed following a complaint from Amrutha Gowda. Despite efforts, the police have not yet located Rajeev Gowda, who remains absconding over a week after the incident.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Congress has taken a decisive step by suspending party leader Rajeev Gowda over alleged misconduct. Gowda, accused of using abusive language and issuing threats against Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner, is currently evading law enforcement.
The incident came to light following a formal complaint filed by Amrutha Gowda on January 14. She alleged that Rajeev Gowda verbally abused her over the phone and threatened her for removing a banner featuring his photograph.
The suspension was ordered by the Congress state disciplinary committee president, K Rahman Khan who cited the seriousness of the accusations. Despite police efforts, Rajeev Gowda has managed to elude capture for over ten days since the complaint was lodged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Karnataka
- Rajeev Gowda
- suspension
- abuse
- threats
- Amrutha Gowda
- FIR
- police
- disciplinary action
ALSO READ
Dynasty, corruption, abuse women, abuse our culture are routes for one's growth in DMK: PM Modi in TN NDA rally.
Arunachal's Battle Against Illegal Immigration and Drug Abuse
Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response
EU Breaths Easy as Donald Trump Reverses Threats on Greenland Deal
Zelenskiy's Call for European Courage: Uniting Against New Global Threats