Congress Suspends Leader Amidst Allegations

The Karnataka Congress has taken a decisive step by suspending party leader Rajeev Gowda over alleged misconduct. Gowda, accused of using abusive language and issuing threats against Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner, is currently evading law enforcement.

The incident came to light following a formal complaint filed by Amrutha Gowda on January 14. She alleged that Rajeev Gowda verbally abused her over the phone and threatened her for removing a banner featuring his photograph.

The suspension was ordered by the Congress state disciplinary committee president, K Rahman Khan who cited the seriousness of the accusations. Despite police efforts, Rajeev Gowda has managed to elude capture for over ten days since the complaint was lodged.

