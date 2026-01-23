Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu, Anbumani Ramadoss Sounds DMK's Death Knell

In a fiery address at a political rally near Maduranthakam, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss leveled serious allegations of corruption against Tamil Nadu's DMK government, forewarning that Chief Minister M K Stalin's tenure is nearing its end.

Ramadoss, having recently aligned with the NDA, asserted at the rally, "Today marks the beginning of the end for the DMK regime." He went on to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his leadership in transforming India into a global powerhouse by 2047.

Highlighting alleged widespread corruption, Ramadoss accused the DMK of Rs 6 lakh crore in financial irregularities, citing scandals in local administration, illegal sand mining, and TASMAC. In support, BJP Tamil Nadu chief, Nainar Nagenthran, urged voters to back NDA for a governmental change by 2026, as party unity strengthens.

(With inputs from agencies.)