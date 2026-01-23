Opposition Unites: Palaniswami and Dhinakaran Forge Alliance to Oust DMK
AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK's T T V Dhinakaran set aside differences to target a common goal: ousting DMK from power. The leaders paraded their unity at an NDA rally, emphasizing a shared commitment inspired by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, aiming for a new political era in Tamil Nadu.
In a surprising political twist, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran have reconciled their differences to challenge the ruling DMK. The leaders showcased their renewed camaraderie at a recent NDA rally, highlighting unity in the pursuit of power. Their commitment is rooted in the legacy of J Jayalalithaa, a formidable former Chief Minister who shaped their political journeys.
This alliance, signaled by their joint appearance at an NDA event addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a significant strategic shift. Disagreements have been set aside as both leaders, often at odds in the past, announced their intentions to collaborate for a common cause.
Despite past criticisms and rivalries, the determination to remove DMK overrides past animosities. Recently, Dhinakaran announced his return to the NDA fold after discussions with senior BJP figures, signaling the formation of a robust opposition intended to rejuvenate Tamil Nadu's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
