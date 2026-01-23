Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly demanded an apology from US President Donald Trump for his remarks about NATO troops during their campaign in Afghanistan. Trump claimed that troops from NATO countries, excluding Americans, did not engage in front-line combat, prompting backlash from UK leaders and citizens.

"I will never forget their courage, their bravery, and the sacrifice they made for their country," Starmer declared. He described President Trump's statements as disrespectful, adding that the remarks caused significant distress among the families of those killed or injured.

Trump further commented on NATO's perceived reluctance to assist the United States, stating, "We've never needed them, we've never really asked anything of them." This stance has added tension to diplomatic relations, invoking further criticism from British officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)