Uddhav Thackeray Defiant Against BJP's Political Maneuvering
Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) president, asserts that his party represents an enduring idea, not just a political entity. This follows BJP's victory in Mumbai civic polls. He accuses the BJP of trying to erase the Thackeray legacy but remains resolute amidst changing political tides.
Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced strong opposition on Friday to the BJP's attempts to undermine his party. His comments came after the BJP emerged as the dominant force in the Mumbai civic body elections.
Speaking to party members during the birth centenary celebrations of Bal Thackeray, the founder of the unified Shiv Sena, Thackeray emphasized that his party stands as a lasting idea, not merely a political group. Despite efforts to diminish the Thackeray influence, he remains steadfast.
The former Chief Minister's remarks came in response to the BJP's success in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, where they won 89 out of 227 seats. Thackeray alleged that unprecedented financial influence was wielded during these elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
