Historic Talks in Abu Dhabi: US Mediates Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a significant diplomatic development, officials from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States gathered in Abu Dhabi on Friday to explore solutions for the enduring conflict in Eastern Europe. This marks the first occasion that US envoys have joined talks with both countries since the inception of the war nearly four years ago.

The meeting comes amid a series of diplomatic exchanges, notably involving leaders in Switzerland and the Kremlin, all while major disagreements persist, particularly on territorial disputes. Optimism was cautiously expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who stated that peace negotiations were progressing, though critical issues remained unresolved.

US involvement in the talks, featuring envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, underscores President Trump's efforts to facilitate a cessation of hostilities. Discussions are anticipated to focus on security assurances and territorial matters, with both sides possibly making concessions as part of a nascent peace framework.

