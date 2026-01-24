Diplomatic Thaw: Petro and Trump to Discuss Common Priorities

In a surprising turn of events, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, scheduled for February 3. This marks a significant diplomatic thaw after a period of hostility sparked by drug trafficking allegations against Petro and subsequent US sanctions.

Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a cordial call to finalize the diplomatic engagement. The United States has now assured Petro of full diplomatic privileges, a stark contrast to previous threats to revoke his visa over criticism of US policies.

The meeting intends to shift focus toward shared goals, including economic opportunities and regional security. Both leaders are expected to prioritize cooperation against organized crime, leaving behind disagreements over drug policies, immigration, and international relations.

