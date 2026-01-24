Left Menu

Diplomatic Thaw: Petro and Trump to Discuss Common Priorities

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and US President Donald Trump are set for a pivotal White House meeting, signaling eased tensions after prior diplomatic fallout. The meeting aims to explore mutual interests in trade, regional security, and combat against organized crime, moving away from contentious issues including drug trafficking allegations against Petro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 24-01-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 01:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a surprising turn of events, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, scheduled for February 3. This marks a significant diplomatic thaw after a period of hostility sparked by drug trafficking allegations against Petro and subsequent US sanctions.

Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a cordial call to finalize the diplomatic engagement. The United States has now assured Petro of full diplomatic privileges, a stark contrast to previous threats to revoke his visa over criticism of US policies.

The meeting intends to shift focus toward shared goals, including economic opportunities and regional security. Both leaders are expected to prioritize cooperation against organized crime, leaving behind disagreements over drug policies, immigration, and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

