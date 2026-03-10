Left Menu

Iranian Oil: Navigating Sanctions and Strategic Waters

A supertanker carrying two million barrels of Iranian oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz towards China, circumventing U.S. sanctions. Recent movements indicate increased Iranian oil shipments to Asia, despite geopolitical tensions post U.S.-Israeli strikes. At least 11 million barrels have been shipped since February 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:45 IST
A supertanker carrying two million barrels of Iranian oil has navigated the Strait of Hormuz en route to China, circumventing U.S. sanctions, according to ship tracking data.

Data from Lloyd's List Intelligence and Kpler revealed that the Guyana-flagged Cuma, a vessel on the U.S. sanctions list, passed through the strait on March 9.

Iran has increased oil and gas product shipments through the strategic waterway following U.S.-Israeli strikes, with estimates indicating at least 11 million barrels have been transported since February 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

