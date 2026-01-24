Hungary's Election Tactics: Peter Magyar's Strategic Appointments

In a strategic move ahead of the April 12 elections, Hungary's opposition leader Peter Magyar appointed seasoned energy expert Anita Orban to helm the foreign policy portfolio. The announcement comes as Magyar's Tisza party leads the polls, challenging the incumbent nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Anita Orban, a distinguished figure in energy diplomacy, carries credentials from Boston's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and has previously served in a diplomatic role under Viktor Orban's administration. Her expertise in energy security and decision-making in international firms is set to bolster Magyar's campaign.

Magyar, emphasizing Hungary's European integration, aims to secure EU funds by mending relations with Brussels. His party's rise represents a significant challenge to Viktor Orban's decade-long rule since his resurgence in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)