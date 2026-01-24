Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Powerhouse of India's Future

In a recent address during Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the state's potential to catalyze India's development journey.

He criticized past non-BJP governments for hampering the state's progress, asserting that current leadership is steering Uttar Pradesh toward becoming a 'breakthrough state.'

Shah emphasized the ongoing cooperation between the Centre and state governance to realize Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)