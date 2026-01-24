Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Powerhouse of India's Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will become the engine of a developed India by 2047. Speaking at the state's Foundation Day event, Shah credited the BJP for transforming the state and emphasized future goals aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Powerhouse of India's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address during Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the state's potential to catalyze India's development journey.

He criticized past non-BJP governments for hampering the state's progress, asserting that current leadership is steering Uttar Pradesh toward becoming a 'breakthrough state.'

Shah emphasized the ongoing cooperation between the Centre and state governance to realize Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026