Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Powerhouse of India's Future
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will become the engine of a developed India by 2047. Speaking at the state's Foundation Day event, Shah credited the BJP for transforming the state and emphasized future goals aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:41 IST
- India
In a recent address during Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the state's potential to catalyze India's development journey.
He criticized past non-BJP governments for hampering the state's progress, asserting that current leadership is steering Uttar Pradesh toward becoming a 'breakthrough state.'
Shah emphasized the ongoing cooperation between the Centre and state governance to realize Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.
