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Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's Superstition and Development Policies

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticized SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's development stance in Noida due to his avoidance of the area based on superstitions. Adityanath highlighted past failures in project implementations by the SP and emphasized the transformative growth and economic progress under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:26 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's Superstition and Development Policies
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In a political exchange punctuated with pointed criticism, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav over his superstitions about visiting Noida. Adityanath noted Yadav's avoidance of the area when he was CM, questioning his right to discuss development there.

According to Adityanath, these superstitions hindered Noida's progress, while his administration's 'double-engine' government has turned UP into a burgeoning investment destination. He also accused the previous SP government of mismanaging major projects, including overspending on the Gomti River Front and the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre.

Adityanath touted the state's transformation, with advances in infrastructure like the Jewar airport, making it a magnet for domestic and international enterprises. This growth, he argues, has positioned UP as one of India's top three economies, moving it away from its 'BIMARU' tag.

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