Government Reforms Revolutionize Recruitment: Record Appointments and Promotions Unveiled
Union minister Jitendra Singh announced significant improvements in government recruitment, highlighting record appointment numbers and streamlined promotions, particularly benefiting reserved categories. Policy reforms include enhanced transparency and candidate-friendly systems, contributing to increased female participation in security forces and supporting alternative employment through initiatives like Pratibha Setu.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking announcement, Union minister Jitendra Singh stated that the central government has issued a record number of appointment letters and cleared over 20 lakh pending promotions in the past 11 years. This significant leap was marked at the Rozgar Mela event, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Singh emphasized reforms implemented to make the recruitment process more efficient and transparent, particularly benefiting reserved categories and increasing the role of women in security forces. These initiatives have streamlined career advancement and addressed long-standing inequalities in government employment.
The minister further highlighted the enhanced digitization and accessibility of recruitment processes through initiatives like the SSC's new portal and UPSC's integration with Aadhaar. Additionally, alternative employment opportunities through initiatives such as 'Pratibha Setu' have provided significant support to candidates.
ALSO READ
Empowering Youth: Over 61,000 Jobs Offered at Nationwide Rozgar Mela
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Youth-Focused Employment Initiative on Uttar Pradesh Diwas
India among world's youngest nations; govt making efforts to create new opportunities for youth in India and abroad: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela.
The new year heralding a new chapter of happiness in your lives: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela.
PM Modi distributes over 61,000 appointment letters to new government employees at 18th Rozgar Mela