BJP Criticizes Congress for Infighting, Suggests 'Board of Peace'

The BJP has criticized the Congress party for alleged infighting within its state units and suggests the creation of a 'Board of Peace'. This comes after reports of internal rifts in states like Jharkhand, Punjab, and Karnataka where dissatisfied MLAs have demanded a review of ministerial appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:08 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a dig at the Congress party, suggesting the need for a 'Board of Peace' to address internal discord. The comments follow reports of infighting within Congress's state units, which the BJP claims have been destabilized by factionalism.

Notably, five Congress MLAs from Jharkhand approached party president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing dissatisfaction with the current distribution of ministerial positions. The MLAs argued that the allocated ministers were underperforming, exacerbating tensions within the party.

National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla referred to ongoing internal disputes, citing specific instances in Karnataka, Punjab, and Kerala. Poonawalla extended the relevance of the 'Board of Peace', a concept also promoted by former US President Donald Trump, suggesting it could resolve rivalry issues between prominent Congress leaders.

