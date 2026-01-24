Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Challenges Electoral Roll Integrity in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, raises concerns about irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. He accuses the Election Commission of partiality and collusion with the government, questioning the integrity and preparedness of the revision process ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:18 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has raised serious concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting alleged irregularities. Speaking at a press conference, he criticized the Election Commission for not maintaining impartiality in the process.

Yadav emphasized the Election Commission's promise made on November 4, 2025, to rectify any deficiencies and ensure an accurate, inclusive voters' list using technological mapping. However, he cited discrepancies in Kannauj Sadar Assembly, suggesting widespread issues across the state.

The Samajwadi Party chief accused officials of colluding with the government to manipulate the revision process, allegedly to undermine opposition parties. He questioned repeated timeline extensions, pointing to a failure in preparedness and proper utilization of technology in the exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

