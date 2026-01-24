Left Menu

Somali Americans Mobilize Against Aggressive Immigration Raids in Minneapolis

In Minneapolis, Somali Americans have formed a response team to counter aggressive immigration raids ordered by President Trump. Over 100 volunteers, fearing political intimidation ahead of the 2026 elections, are educating the community and organizing peaceful protests. The controversy has sparked debates on racial profiling and voter suppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:42 IST
When immigration agents intensified their operations in Minneapolis, Kowsar Mohamed quickly mobilized Somali Americans into an ad-hoc response team, knocking on doors and taking late-night calls. Many in the community felt targeted, recalling the state surveillance they hoped to leave behind when they resettled in the U.S.

Now, over 100 volunteers patrol south Minneapolis, distributing 'Know Your Rights' guides as part of a grassroots campaign against what they see as constitutionally questionable raids destabilizing Minnesota's Somali population, one of the largest in the U.S. Reports suggest these operations, ordered by President Trump, aim to suppress Somali voter turnout ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Trump's deployment of 3,000 agents, ostensibly to combat crime, is sparking accusations of racial profiling and has intensified fears among Somali Americans. Community leaders and civil rights advocates echo concerns of political scapegoating, while local mosques and community centers become hubs of political education and resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

