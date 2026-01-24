ECI Under Fire: TMC Criticizes Delay in 'Logical Discrepancies' Publication

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has leveled sharp criticism at the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not releasing the list of 'logical discrepancies' under the Special Intensive Revision exercise within the Supreme Court's deadline.

The directive, issued January 19, required the ECI to display these names across Gram Panchayats and municipal wards by January 24. Banerjee alleges a lack of compliance despite clear communication from the court and the polling body itself.

The TMC leader also challenges the software's reliability used in the assessment, hinting at intentional delays. In contrast, BJP's Rahul Sinha accuses the TMC of politicizing the issue to gain electoral advantage and advocates for maintaining the integrity of the ECI.

(With inputs from agencies.)