Controversial Shooting Sparks Protests in Minneapolis

In Minneapolis, a recent shooting involving U.S. immigration agents has led to widespread protests. The incident resulted in the death of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, causing public outcry and sparking debates over federal tactics in local law enforcement.

Officials claim Pretti resisted agents, leading to the fatal shooting. However, video footage challenges this narrative, showing agents deploying aggressive tactics on Pretti and other protesters. The shooting has further fueled tensions between state officials and the Trump administration, with demands for a state-led investigation.

The incident has intensified calls from local leaders, including Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz, to terminate federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis. The public unrest underscores the growing divide over immigration policies and their implementation in local jurisdictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)