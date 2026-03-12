Federal Judge Halts Immigration Detention Center Construction Amid Environmental Concerns

A federal judge in Maryland has temporarily halted construction on a controversial immigration detention center, following a lawsuit from the state over environmental concerns. The decision came after Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown criticized the federal government's failure to conduct a thorough environmental review.

In the lawsuit, Brown argued that the Trump administration had not given sufficient consideration to potential environmental impacts and had ignored the need for public input. U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson agreed, stating that there was likely a failure to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act.

This ruling temporarily halts a $100 million project slated to convert a 54-acre Maryland warehouse into a detention facility for up to 1,500 people. The case highlights ongoing tensions between state officials and federal immigration policies under the Trump administration, as well as concerns about environmental oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)