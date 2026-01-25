Left Menu

PM Modi Boosts Assam's Infrastructure and Political Momentum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on February 14th to inaugurate infrastructure projects, including a new bridge and a temporary IIM campus. The visit, which features interactions with party workers, marks Modi's third trip to the politically significant state within three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:25 IST
PM Modi Boosts Assam's Infrastructure and Political Momentum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 14, marking his third trip to the state in three months. During this visit, Modi will engage with party workers and inaugurate infrastructure projects, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Modi will address party functionaries and inaugurate the Kumar Bhaskarvarman Setu bridge over the Brahmaputra River, connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati. He will also inaugurate the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati, and facilitate the delivery of 100 electronic buses to the state.

The agenda for Modi's visit may also include a possible trip to Dibrugarh. Detailed plans for the visit are expected to be finalized within a few days, according to Sarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026