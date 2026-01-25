PM Modi Boosts Assam's Infrastructure and Political Momentum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 14, marking his third trip to the state in three months. During this visit, Modi will engage with party workers and inaugurate infrastructure projects, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Modi will address party functionaries and inaugurate the Kumar Bhaskarvarman Setu bridge over the Brahmaputra River, connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati. He will also inaugurate the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati, and facilitate the delivery of 100 electronic buses to the state.

The agenda for Modi's visit may also include a possible trip to Dibrugarh. Detailed plans for the visit are expected to be finalized within a few days, according to Sarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)