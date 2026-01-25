Djokovic Advances to Australian Open Quarter-Finals by Walkover
Novak Djokovic progressed to the Australian Open quarter-finals after Jakub Mensik withdrew due to an abdominal injury. Mensik announced his withdrawal on Instagram, expressing disappointment but acknowledging the need for recovery. Djokovic is set for the quarter-finals without having to play the fourth-round match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:09 IST
Novak Djokovic has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. His scheduled fourth-round opponent, Jakub Mensik, withdrew due to an abdominal injury, leading to Djokovic's walkover advancement.
Mensik took to Instagram to express his frustration over having to withdraw from the tournament. He mentioned that despite efforts to manage the injury, it worsened over successive matches.
As a result, Djokovic advances to the quarter-finals without contesting the fourth-round match, focusing on his upcoming games at Melbourne Park.
(With inputs from agencies.)
