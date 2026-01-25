Djokovic Advances to Australian Open Quarter-Finals by Walkover

Novak Djokovic has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. His scheduled fourth-round opponent, Jakub Mensik, withdrew due to an abdominal injury, leading to Djokovic's walkover advancement.

Mensik took to Instagram to express his frustration over having to withdraw from the tournament. He mentioned that despite efforts to manage the injury, it worsened over successive matches.

As a result, Djokovic advances to the quarter-finals without contesting the fourth-round match, focusing on his upcoming games at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)