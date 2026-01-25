Left Menu

Conspiracy Unveiled: The Shocking HIV Injection Plot

Four individuals, including a woman named Vasundhara, were arrested in Kurnool for allegedly conspiring to inject an HIV virus into a doctor who is the wife of her former lover. The plot involved staging a road accident and utilizing stolen blood samples, but the victim received immediate treatment and is now stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:13 IST
Conspiracy Unveiled: The Shocking HIV Injection Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking conspiracy has been uncovered in Kurnool, where four individuals, including a woman identified as Vasundhara, were arrested for allegedly plotting to inject an HIV virus into a doctor, who happens to be the wife of Vasundhara's ex-lover, police confirmed on Sunday.

The arrest came after Vasundhara, along with a nurse named Jyothi and her two children, purportedly staged a road accident to execute the plan. Vasundhara is said to have injected the virus into the unsuspecting victim, who was simply returning home after work.

The plot reportedly involved obtaining HIV-infected blood from a government hospital under the guise of research, storing it improperly, and later using it in the attack. Fortunately, the victim, an assistant professor and medical professional herself, received prompt medical care and is now stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026