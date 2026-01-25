Conspiracy Unveiled: The Shocking HIV Injection Plot

A shocking conspiracy has been uncovered in Kurnool, where four individuals, including a woman identified as Vasundhara, were arrested for allegedly plotting to inject an HIV virus into a doctor, who happens to be the wife of Vasundhara's ex-lover, police confirmed on Sunday.

The arrest came after Vasundhara, along with a nurse named Jyothi and her two children, purportedly staged a road accident to execute the plan. Vasundhara is said to have injected the virus into the unsuspecting victim, who was simply returning home after work.

The plot reportedly involved obtaining HIV-infected blood from a government hospital under the guise of research, storing it improperly, and later using it in the attack. Fortunately, the victim, an assistant professor and medical professional herself, received prompt medical care and is now stable.

