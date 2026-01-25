High-Stakes Corruption: Delhi Court Denies Bail to Army Officer

A Delhi court has denied the bail application of Lt Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma, an Indian Army officer entangled in a corruption case tied to national security concerns. Special Judge Gagandeep Singh cited the gravity of the allegations, which involve his key role in the Department of Defence Production.

Sharma was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a Dubai-based company. The court noted the seriousness of the charges, highlighting Sharma's strategic position linked to the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation.

The CBI claims Sharma, alongside his wife, Col. Kajal Bali, collaborated with private company representatives to extend undue favours in exchange for monetary incentives. Significant cash was discovered during searches of the couple's premises, suggesting extensive corrupt activities.