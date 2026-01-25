De Minaur's Australian Open Dream Run: On the Brink of Semis

Australian number one Alex de Minaur achieved a significant victory over Kazakh 10th seed Alexander Bublik with a strong 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win on Sunday. This victory propels De Minaur into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the second consecutive year and marks his seventh appearance at a Grand Slam quarter-final overall.

Pursuing his dream of becoming the first Australian man to win the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup since Mark Edmondson 50 years ago, De Minaur will next face top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, hoping to secure his maiden win against the Spaniard and advance to the semi-finals.

De Minaur stated, "The last two matches I have hit the ball extremely well, so I'm ​super pleased with my level." Despite Bublik's unpredictability and impressive plays, De Minaur's ability to control the game and exploit Bublik's weaknesses secured his triumph. Focusing on maintaining his form, he expressed excitement for his upcoming match.