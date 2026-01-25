Controversy Sparks Over Government Engineer's Death Amid Accusations of Misconduct
The YSRCP demands a judicial inquiry into the death of engineer Govind Rao, alleging misconduct by Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy. Rao reportedly collapsed during a meeting led by Kommareddy, who denies the allegations, stating Rao's medical emergency was due to pre-existing health conditions. The incident has sparked political controversy.
- Country:
- India
Political tensions have flared following the death of Govind Rao, a superintendent engineer with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, during a review meeting chaired by Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy.
The YSRCP has accused Kommareddy of high-handedness, claiming it led to Rao's collapse and subsequent death. Kommareddy refutes this, attributing Rao's medical episode to underlying health conditions and insisting the meeting was conducted professionally.
This incident has ignited demands for a judicial inquiry and stirred political controversy, with accusations of exploitation for political gain amidst differing narratives from both parties involved.
