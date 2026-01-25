Controversy Sparks Over Government Engineer's Death Amid Accusations of Misconduct

Political tensions have flared following the death of Govind Rao, a superintendent engineer with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, during a review meeting chaired by Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy.

The YSRCP has accused Kommareddy of high-handedness, claiming it led to Rao's collapse and subsequent death. Kommareddy refutes this, attributing Rao's medical episode to underlying health conditions and insisting the meeting was conducted professionally.

This incident has ignited demands for a judicial inquiry and stirred political controversy, with accusations of exploitation for political gain amidst differing narratives from both parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)