Legacy of a Leader: Achuthanandan's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan

Family members of the late Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan expressed their joy as he received the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. His son, V A Arun Kumar, spoke of the honor's significance and the enduring public admiration for Achuthanandan.

Achuthanandan, a pivotal figure in Indian politics and a founding member of the CPI(M), passed away last July at 101. Known for championing workers' rights and social justice, he served as Kerala Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and was elected to the state Assembly seven times.

Born into poverty, Achuthanandan's political career began in the 1940s. Despite adversities, including a period of arrest and torture, he rose to become a central figure in Indian leftist politics. His outspoken nature and dedication to integrity and social issues cemented his legacy as a respected leader.

