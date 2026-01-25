Kharge's Republic Day Call: Safeguard Our Constitution
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the need to protect India's Constitution amid claims of it being threatened by increasing divisiveness and weakening institutions. He stressed the commitment to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, while also criticizing attacks on the livelihoods of marginalized communities.
As India prepared to celebrate Republic Day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge issued a stirring message urging citizens to defend the Constitution, which he alleged is under siege. Kharge cited a decade-long agenda of divisive tactics fueled by religious fundamentalism as a threat to the nation's social fabric.
Kharge accused the current government of condoning violence against vulnerable groups, including minorities and marginalized communities. He condemned efforts undermining secular ideals, emphasizing the pressing need for justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, as originally envisioned by India's founding leaders.
Kharge also criticized the erosion of Constitutional rights, citing issues like attacks on MGNREGA workers, economic inequality, and corruption. He hailed the contributions of India's security forces, scientists, teachers, and laborers, and paid tribute to the architects of the Constitution, reiterating the importance of preserving and nurturing India's rich cultural mosaic.
