Left Menu

Kharge's Republic Day Call: Safeguard Our Constitution

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the need to protect India's Constitution amid claims of it being threatened by increasing divisiveness and weakening institutions. He stressed the commitment to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, while also criticizing attacks on the livelihoods of marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 21:47 IST
Kharge's Republic Day Call: Safeguard Our Constitution
Congress President
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepared to celebrate Republic Day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge issued a stirring message urging citizens to defend the Constitution, which he alleged is under siege. Kharge cited a decade-long agenda of divisive tactics fueled by religious fundamentalism as a threat to the nation's social fabric.

Kharge accused the current government of condoning violence against vulnerable groups, including minorities and marginalized communities. He condemned efforts undermining secular ideals, emphasizing the pressing need for justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, as originally envisioned by India's founding leaders.

Kharge also criticized the erosion of Constitutional rights, citing issues like attacks on MGNREGA workers, economic inequality, and corruption. He hailed the contributions of India's security forces, scientists, teachers, and laborers, and paid tribute to the architects of the Constitution, reiterating the importance of preserving and nurturing India's rich cultural mosaic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026