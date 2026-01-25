India and EU Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Challenges

India and Europe are on the verge of finalizing a strategic partnership as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the potential for cooperation amid global challenges. Ahead of the summit talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, von der Leyen emphasized their commitment to leveraging complementary strengths to present an alternative to ongoing global divisions.

Key figures, including European Council President Antonio Costa, will be present for India's Republic Day celebrations, reinforcing the significance of this partnership. The summit will address various policy areas, including a potential free trade agreement and initiatives in trade, defense, and sustainable development.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism about the summit paving the way for a new chapter in India-EU ties. The historic trade agreement is anticipated to merge markets of two billion people, contributing significantly to the global economy.