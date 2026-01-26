Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Call for Collective Vigilance on Republic Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked Republic Day by emphasizing the need for a collective commitment to constitutional values. She urged citizens to uphold justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, calling for vigilance to protect the republic. Banerjee also honored freedom fighters and paid tribute to the armed forces.

Kolkata | Updated: 26-01-2026 08:49 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended heartfelt Republic Day greetings on Monday, emphasizing a collective recommitment to the core constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. She stressed the importance of 'collective vigilance' in safeguarding the republic.

Banerjee took to social media platform X to urge citizens to restate their dedication to the foundational principles inscribed in the Constitution. In her message, she highlighted the necessity for harmony by promoting plurality, diversity, inclusiveness, and social harmony in society.

The chief minister, who also leads the Trinamool Congress, paid tribute to freedom fighters and the framers of the Constitution. She also saluted the armed forces and ordinary citizens, underscoring the continued vigilance essential for maintaining liberty.

