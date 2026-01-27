Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata Banerjee Against BJP

In a significant political meeting on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed admiration for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, commending her courage in countering the BJP's aggressive maneuvers.

The meeting, held at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', saw the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alongside his wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav engaging in discussions with Banerjee.

Yadav accused the BJP of using the special intensive revision of electoral rolls to unfairly target voters, highlighting similar issues faced in Uttar Pradesh. He promised full support to Banerjee's efforts in safeguarding democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)