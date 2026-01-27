Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata Banerjee Against BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, praising her courage against BJP. The meeting, also attended by Dimple Yadav, occurred at Nabanna. Akhilesh lauded Banerjee's role in opposing BJP's NRC initiatives, vowing full support in her democratic fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:06 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata Banerjee Against BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political meeting on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed admiration for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, commending her courage in countering the BJP's aggressive maneuvers.

The meeting, held at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', saw the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alongside his wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav engaging in discussions with Banerjee.

Yadav accused the BJP of using the special intensive revision of electoral rolls to unfairly target voters, highlighting similar issues faced in Uttar Pradesh. He promised full support to Banerjee's efforts in safeguarding democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026