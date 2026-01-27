Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata Banerjee Against BJP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, praising her courage against BJP. The meeting, also attended by Dimple Yadav, occurred at Nabanna. Akhilesh lauded Banerjee's role in opposing BJP's NRC initiatives, vowing full support in her democratic fight.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political meeting on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed admiration for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, commending her courage in countering the BJP's aggressive maneuvers.
The meeting, held at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', saw the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alongside his wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav engaging in discussions with Banerjee.
Yadav accused the BJP of using the special intensive revision of electoral rolls to unfairly target voters, highlighting similar issues faced in Uttar Pradesh. He promised full support to Banerjee's efforts in safeguarding democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Warns of Electoral Unrest Amid Industrial Growth in West Bengal
New Leadership at the Helm: Vice-Chancellors Appointed to West Bengal Universities
Nipah Virus Control: West Bengal's Effective Response
India: Pioneering the Path of Global Democracy
Election Commission Clashes with West Bengal Over IAS Transfers