Contentious Voter Roll Revision Sparks Political Tensions in West Bengal

The TMC in West Bengal is protesting against the Election Commission's handling of the voter roll revision, claiming a conspiracy to disenfranchise voters ahead of assembly elections. Allegations fly from both TMC and BJP regarding biases and obstacles in the electoral process, with each side mobilizing their supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:14 IST
Contentious Voter Roll Revision Sparks Political Tensions in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Bengal's political atmosphere is tense as the ruling TMC and opposition BJP spar over the ongoing revision of the state's electoral rolls. The TMC accused the Election Commission of not complying fully with Supreme Court directives, sidelining eligible voters in the process.

State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, alongside TMC MLA Saukat Molla, led protests against the Commission, alleging that discrepancies in the voter lists are part of a conspiracy to benefit the BJP. They claim the revision could disenfranchise many ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP leaders, while celebrating National Voters' Day, countered that the TMC is obstructing the voter revision process and stifling democratic rights. They appealed to first-time voters to ensure high turnout and urged strengthening democratic institutions.

