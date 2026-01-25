Contentious Voter Roll Revision Sparks Political Tensions in West Bengal

West Bengal's political atmosphere is tense as the ruling TMC and opposition BJP spar over the ongoing revision of the state's electoral rolls. The TMC accused the Election Commission of not complying fully with Supreme Court directives, sidelining eligible voters in the process.

State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, alongside TMC MLA Saukat Molla, led protests against the Commission, alleging that discrepancies in the voter lists are part of a conspiracy to benefit the BJP. They claim the revision could disenfranchise many ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP leaders, while celebrating National Voters' Day, countered that the TMC is obstructing the voter revision process and stifling democratic rights. They appealed to first-time voters to ensure high turnout and urged strengthening democratic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)