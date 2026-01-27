U.S. Dollar Struggles Amid Potential Currency Intervention Speculations

On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar saw a modest rise, although it struggled to build significant momentum. The market remains vigilant over possible coordinated currency interventions by American and Japanese authorities as traders anticipate Wednesday's decision from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates.

According to Parisha Saimbi of BNP Paribas, the threat of intervention from both nations has led to a broad-based cautious approach in the currency markets. Without confirmation of rate checks, the yen steadied after rallying in recent sessions, maintaining a position of strength against the dollar.

Another factor is the speculation surrounding upcoming political decisions in the U.S., including potential announcements from President Trump related to the Federal Reserve. The uncertainty around these developments has contributed to the dollar's recent pressures and fluctuations in currency markets worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)