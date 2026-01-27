All-Parties Assembly Meeting Set for Crucial J&K Budget Session

An all-parties meeting will precede Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly Budget Session, set to start next month. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather emphasized the importance of maximizing the session's proceedings for addressing public concerns.

The session will inaugurate on February 2 with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's speech. Notably, the Omar Abdullah-led administration will introduce its budget on February 6. The assembly, entering its fifth session, will run until April 4.

The 27-day session divides into three phases, crossing Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr. A strategic provisional calendar outlines 18 business days in February, with reserved discussions on grants, private member bills, and resolutions staggered through March and April.

