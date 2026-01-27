Left Menu

All-Parties Assembly Meeting Set for Crucial J&K Budget Session

An all-parties meeting is planned ahead of Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly Budget Session starting February 2. The session will commence with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address and will feature the presentation of the 2026-27 budget by the Omar Abdullah-led government. Key discussions and legislative activities are spread across three phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:48 IST
All-Parties Assembly Meeting Set for Crucial J&K Budget Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An all-parties meeting will precede Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly Budget Session, set to start next month. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather emphasized the importance of maximizing the session's proceedings for addressing public concerns.

The session will inaugurate on February 2 with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's speech. Notably, the Omar Abdullah-led administration will introduce its budget on February 6. The assembly, entering its fifth session, will run until April 4.

The 27-day session divides into three phases, crossing Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr. A strategic provisional calendar outlines 18 business days in February, with reserved discussions on grants, private member bills, and resolutions staggered through March and April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026