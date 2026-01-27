CIA Eyes Permanent Footprint in Venezuela Amid Political Shift
The United States is reportedly planning to establish a permanent CIA presence in Venezuela following the ousting of Nicolas Maduro, aiming to re-establish diplomatic ties amid political uncertainty. The State Department will remain the main diplomatic body, but CIA will drive initial re-entry efforts in the unstable environment.
The United States is reportedly making efforts to establish a permanent CIA presence in Venezuela, following the removal of former President Nicolas Maduro, according to a CNN report. This move marks a significant shift in U.S. diplomatic strategies in the region.
Sources familiar with the situation have indicated that while the U.S. State Department will continue to serve as the primary diplomatic entity within Venezuela, the Trump administration is expected to rely heavily on the Central Intelligence Agency to spearhead the re-entry process. The complex political transition and the current security instability in Venezuela necessitate such a strategic approach.
Although the details of the report have yet to be independently verified by Reuters, it highlights the ongoing efforts by the United States to navigate diplomatic and intelligence challenges in this politically volatile nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Battle Over Body Cameras: Trump Administration's Controversial Stance
Trump Administration Reviews Controversial Minneapolis Shooting
Nepal's Upper House Election Begins Amidst Political Transition
Trump Administration Considers Full Oil Blockade on Cuba
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration