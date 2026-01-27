Left Menu

Philip Glass Pulls 'Lincoln' Symphony from Trump-Led Kennedy Center

American composer Philip Glass withdrew his symphony 'Lincoln' from the Kennedy Center due to conflicting values after Donald Trump's takeover and renaming of the venue. Many artists have followed suit, opposing the center's new direction. The renaming has faced criticism from Democrats and John F. Kennedy's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:40 IST
Philip Glass Pulls 'Lincoln' Symphony from Trump-Led Kennedy Center
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned American composer Philip Glass has pulled his symphony, 'Lincoln,' from its world premiere at the Kennedy Center. The decision follows Donald Trump's controversial takeover of the venue, conflicting with Glass' values.

This marks the latest in a series of artist withdrawals from the center, renamed the Trump Kennedy Center, following Trump's appointment as chairman and board restructuring. The Washington National Opera also plans to leave its long-standing home.

Originally slated for June, the symphony was to headline the center's '250 Years of Us' program. Critics and Democrats argue that the venue's renaming undermines its historical significance, a sentiment echoed by John F. Kennedy's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026