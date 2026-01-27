Philip Glass Pulls 'Lincoln' Symphony from Trump-Led Kennedy Center

Renowned American composer Philip Glass has pulled his symphony, 'Lincoln,' from its world premiere at the Kennedy Center. The decision follows Donald Trump's controversial takeover of the venue, conflicting with Glass' values.

This marks the latest in a series of artist withdrawals from the center, renamed the Trump Kennedy Center, following Trump's appointment as chairman and board restructuring. The Washington National Opera also plans to leave its long-standing home.

Originally slated for June, the symphony was to headline the center's '250 Years of Us' program. Critics and Democrats argue that the venue's renaming undermines its historical significance, a sentiment echoed by John F. Kennedy's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)