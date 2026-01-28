Deadly Russian Drone Strike Hits Ukrainian Passenger Train
A Russian drone strike on a passenger train in Ukraine's Kharkiv region resulted in three fatalities and two injuries. The train, traveling from Chop to Barvinkove, was carrying 155 passengers when it was attacked by three drones. Ukrainian authorities labeled it an act of terror.
A fatal attack took place when a Russian drone strike targeted a passenger train in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, killing three people and injuring two others, according to regional prosecutors on Tuesday.
The train, which had 155 passengers on board, was en route from Chop, near Ukraine's western borders with Hungary and Slovakia, to the town of Barvinkove when the incident occurred. Prosecutors indicated that two drones impacted the area adjacent to the train, while a third hit one of its wagons.
In a statement, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba condemned the incident, describing the drone assault as a "direct act of Russian terror."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Terror on the Tracks: Russian Drone Strike Hits Ukrainian Passenger Train
Zelenskiy Condemns Deadly Russian Drone Attack as Terrorism
Iran on Edge: Protests, Economic Strain, and Military Tensions
Russian Drone Strike Hits Ukrainian Passenger Train
Spain Allocates €20 Million for Victims of Catastrophic Train Crash