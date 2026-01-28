Deadly Russian Drone Strike Hits Ukrainian Passenger Train

A fatal attack took place when a Russian drone strike targeted a passenger train in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, killing three people and injuring two others, according to regional prosecutors on Tuesday.

The train, which had 155 passengers on board, was en route from Chop, near Ukraine's western borders with Hungary and Slovakia, to the town of Barvinkove when the incident occurred. Prosecutors indicated that two drones impacted the area adjacent to the train, while a third hit one of its wagons.

In a statement, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba condemned the incident, describing the drone assault as a "direct act of Russian terror."

