Rajasthan CM Rallies BJP Legislators for Impactful Budget Session

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has called on BJP legislators to present the government's achievements convincingly in the upcoming assembly Budget Session. He stressed the importance of engaging in meaningful discussions backed by facts to counter opposition allegations.

During a meeting with party members, Sharma emphasized that the upcoming session is crucial for showcasing an inclusive budget that reflects public aspirations. He urged legislators to study assembly procedures and remain active in defending the government's performance.

Sharma highlighted the government's successes, including major projects addressing water scarcity and employment generation. He claimed significant progress on election promises and directed the focus towards investment promotion, benefiting various societal sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)