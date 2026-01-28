Venezuela's Diplomatic Tightrope: Rodriguez's Global Balancing Act

Recently released U.S. intelligence reports express skepticism about interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez's willingness to sever diplomatic relations with Iran, China, and Russia, despite pressure from the Trump administration. These strategic geopolitical shifts could significantly impact Venezuela's economic and political climate.

Rodriguez, who assumed the presidency following the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro, is under scrutiny for retaining ties with long-time allies from Iran, China, and Russia. Her relationship with these nations complicates U.S. efforts to increase influence over Venezuela's oil-rich resources.

Despite Rodriguez's diplomatic balancing act, she has undertaken actions in favor of the U.S., such as releasing political prisoners and allowing oil sales. Nevertheless, opinions remain split over her reliability and the potential of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, viewed as a possible future leader.