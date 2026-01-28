Tragedy in Maharashtra: Leaders Respond to Ajit Pawar's Sudden Passing
Indian leaders have expressed their condolences following a plane crash in Maharashtra that resulted in the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The incident occurred near Baramati, Pune. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have reached out to the state's Chief Minister for information.
In an unfortunate incident on Wednesday, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district. As per official sources, the crash took place in the morning hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed their condolences and immediately reached out to the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for updates on the crash, which shocked the political fraternity nationwide.
PM Modi remarked on social platform X, calling Ajit Pawar's death untimely and shocking. Known for his grassroots connection, Pawar was en route to address rallies for upcoming zilla parishad polls scheduled for February 5 when the tragedy struck.
(With inputs from agencies.)
