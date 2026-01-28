Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's Untimely Demise

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati. The crash has provoked heartfelt condolences from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Pawar was en route to campaign for zilla parishad elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:54 IST
Tragic Loss in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's Untimely Demise
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The political world was rocked by the untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday. The incident has drawn condolences from political figures across the nation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his sorrow through a post on social media platform X, offering a humble tribute to Pawar and extending heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Adityanath prayed for the departed souls to achieve eternal peace and wished strength for the grieving families.

The plane, carrying Pawar and four others, disappeared from radar shortly after departure from Mumbai and crashed while attempting an emergency landing. The group was headed to Baramati to address public meetings related to the upcoming February 5 zilla parishad elections.

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026