Tragic Loss in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's Untimely Demise
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati. The crash has provoked heartfelt condolences from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Pawar was en route to campaign for zilla parishad elections.
- Country:
- India
The political world was rocked by the untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who tragically lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday. The incident has drawn condolences from political figures across the nation.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his sorrow through a post on social media platform X, offering a humble tribute to Pawar and extending heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Adityanath prayed for the departed souls to achieve eternal peace and wished strength for the grieving families.
The plane, carrying Pawar and four others, disappeared from radar shortly after departure from Mumbai and crashed while attempting an emergency landing. The group was headed to Baramati to address public meetings related to the upcoming February 5 zilla parishad elections.
We will extend full support to Mamata Banerjee in her fight to save democracy: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Attempts being made to implement NRC through garb of SIR: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after meeting Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.