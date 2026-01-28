Mayawati Supports UGC's New Equity Regulations Amidst Opposition
Amid controversy, BSP chief Mayawati endorses new UGC regulations mandating equity committees within educational institutions to combat caste-based discrimination. While she advocates for inclusive consultations, she warns against opposition from the general category and urges Dalits and OBCs to remain vigilant against divisive rhetoric.
- Country:
- India
BSP leader Mayawati has voiced her support for the University Grants Commission's newly implemented regulations requiring the establishment of equity committees in higher education institutions. These committees aim to address and resolve caste-based discrimination issues.
Despite backing the initiative, Mayawati emphasized the need for broader consultations before enforcement to prevent potential social tensions. She criticized opposition from general category members harboring 'casteist mindsets' and portrayed the opposition as unfounded.
The 2026 regulations, enforcing mandatory measures, have sparked protests across several states. However, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reassured the public, promising zero tolerance for harassment or discrimination, and emphasized that the rules would not be exploited to fuel discriminatory practices.
ALSO READ
UGC's Controversial Regulations Spark Nationwide Protests
SC agrees to hear plea against UGC regulation which allegedly adopts ‘non-inclusionary’ definition of caste-based discrimination.
Controversy Erupts Over New UGC Equity Regulations
Controversy Over UGC Regulations: Divisions and Protests Erupt
Delhi Villages in Standoff with Urban Regulations: A Fight for Fair Treatment