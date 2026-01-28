Left Menu

Tragedy in Pune: The Loss of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic death of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati. Pawar was a significant political figure in Maharashtra, and his loss is felt nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:02 IST
Tragedy in Pune: The Loss of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed profound grief following the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Pune. The accident, which claimed the lives of Pawar and four others, has been described as an irreparable loss for the nation.

Nitish Kumar's official release lamented the incident as 'extremely painful and heartbreaking,' highlighting Pawar's contributions as a strong and hard-working politician, admired for his approachability and popularity among citizens.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary echoed these sentiments, describing the demise as shocking and sad, and extended prayers and condolences to Pawar's family and followers during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026