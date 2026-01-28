Tragedy in Pune: The Loss of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed profound grief following the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Pune. The accident, which claimed the lives of Pawar and four others, has been described as an irreparable loss for the nation.

Nitish Kumar's official release lamented the incident as 'extremely painful and heartbreaking,' highlighting Pawar's contributions as a strong and hard-working politician, admired for his approachability and popularity among citizens.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary echoed these sentiments, describing the demise as shocking and sad, and extended prayers and condolences to Pawar's family and followers during this difficult time.

