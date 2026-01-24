Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Ambitious Development Leap in Bihar's Vaishali

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched 128 projects valued at around Rs 152 crore in Vaishali district during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. The initiatives include river desilting, industrial development, healthcare improvements, and empowering women's groups, reflecting the government's commitment to advancing Bihar's economic and social landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:37 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched an impressive array of 128 projects worth approximately Rs 152 crore in Vaishali district on Saturday as part of his 'Samridhi Yatra'. This significant move underscores the state's commitment to development and progress.

The Chief Minister's agenda included reviewing ongoing initiatives such as the desilting of the Baya River, crucial for enhancing flood management across eight blocks. Furthermore, Kumar inaugurated 103 schemes valued at Rs 98 crore and laid foundation stones for 25 additional projects at a notable ceremony held at the Panapur Baba Bateshwar Nath Dham complex.

A significant aspect of the visit was the allocation of 1,243 acres for industrial development under the 'Saat Nischay-3' programme. Kumar also advocated for improved healthcare facilities during his inspection of the Government Medical College in Mahua. To further women's economic empowerment, a symbolic Rs 101 crore was allocated to 5,314 self-help groups through the 'Jeevika Didi' scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

